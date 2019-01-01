Aethlon Medical Inc is a medical technology company. It is focused on addressing unmet needs in health and biodefense. The company operates through two segments namely Aethlon for therapeutic applications, which represents its therapeutic business activities and ESI for diagnostic applications which signifies diagnostic business activities. It is focused on the development of Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device designed to combat cancer and to eliminate life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system. The company generates revenue from Aethlon segment.