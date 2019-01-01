QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.32 - 1.42
Vol / Avg.
65.2K/149.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.32 - 12.49
Mkt Cap
20.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.4
P/E
-
EPS
-0.13
Shares
15.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Aethlon Medical Inc is a medical technology company. It is focused on addressing unmet needs in health and biodefense. The company operates through two segments namely Aethlon for therapeutic applications, which represents its therapeutic business activities and ESI for diagnostic applications which signifies diagnostic business activities. It is focused on the development of Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device designed to combat cancer and to eliminate life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system. The company generates revenue from Aethlon segment.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.130-0.160 -0.0300
REV260.000K17.117K-242.883K

Aethlon Medical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aethlon Medical (AEMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ: AEMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aethlon Medical's (AEMD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aethlon Medical (AEMD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ: AEMD) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on June 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting AEMD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 566.67% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aethlon Medical (AEMD)?

A

The stock price for Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ: AEMD) is $1.35 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aethlon Medical (AEMD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aethlon Medical.

Q

When is Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) reporting earnings?

A

Aethlon Medical’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 14, 2022.

Q

Is Aethlon Medical (AEMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aethlon Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Aethlon Medical (AEMD) operate in?

A

Aethlon Medical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.