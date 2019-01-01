Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, with its subsidiaries, provides various broadband communication products and services via its wireless, cable, fiber optic, and fixed wireless networks to customers in the mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through two business units: tower and broadband. The tower segment leases company-owned cell tower spaces to other wireless communication providers, while the broadband segment provides broadband Internet, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers. The broadband segment generates the vast majority of the company's revenue, with the bulk of sales flowing from residential and small, and medium businesses within the broadband unit.