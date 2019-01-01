QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
21.14 - 22.11
Vol / Avg.
345.7K/243.5K
Div / Yield
0.07/0.32%
52 Wk
21.14 - 61.53
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
130.77
Open
21.33
P/E
84.88
EPS
17.86
Shares
50M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 6:05AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 2:58PM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 7:09AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 5:21PM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 7:41AM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 7:27AM
Benzinga - Aug 24, 2021, 8:51AM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 6:07AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 5:13AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 5:27PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 5:26PM
Benzinga - Jul 7, 2021, 11:25AM
Benzinga - Jul 7, 2021, 10:41AM
Benzinga - Jul 7, 2021, 9:21AM
Benzinga - Jul 7, 2021, 9:18AM
Benzinga - Jul 7, 2021, 5:47AM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, with its subsidiaries, provides various broadband communication products and services via its wireless, cable, fiber optic, and fixed wireless networks to customers in the mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through two business units: tower and broadband. The tower segment leases company-owned cell tower spaces to other wireless communication providers, while the broadband segment provides broadband Internet, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers. The broadband segment generates the vast majority of the company's revenue, with the bulk of sales flowing from residential and small, and medium businesses within the broadband unit.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.050

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV62.920M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Shenandoah Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shenandoah (SHEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shenandoah (NASDAQ: SHEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shenandoah's (SHEN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Shenandoah (SHEN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Shenandoah (NASDAQ: SHEN) was reported by Raymond James on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting SHEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.40% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Shenandoah (SHEN)?

A

The stock price for Shenandoah (NASDAQ: SHEN) is $22.07 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shenandoah (SHEN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 5, 2021.

Q

When is Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) reporting earnings?

A

Shenandoah’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Shenandoah (SHEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shenandoah.

Q

What sector and industry does Shenandoah (SHEN) operate in?

A

Shenandoah is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.