Range
34.53 - 35.64
Vol / Avg.
289K/315K
Div / Yield
0.52/1.46%
52 Wk
29.28 - 40.93
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
17.89
Open
35.34
P/E
16.29
EPS
0.62
Shares
58.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a holding company for Seacoast National Bank. It offers an array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a range of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. In addition, it provides services such as treasury management, brokerage, and credit facilities. Most of the company's income is in the form of interests received on loan facilities provided in the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5300.620 0.0900
REV87.900M90.995M3.095M

Seacoast Banking Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seacoast Banking (SBCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ: SBCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Seacoast Banking's (SBCF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Seacoast Banking (SBCF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ: SBCF) was reported by Raymond James on November 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 39.00 expecting SBCF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.83% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Seacoast Banking (SBCF)?

A

The stock price for Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ: SBCF) is $35.51 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seacoast Banking (SBCF) pay a dividend?

A

The next Seacoast Banking (SBCF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) reporting earnings?

A

Seacoast Banking’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Seacoast Banking (SBCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seacoast Banking.

Q

What sector and industry does Seacoast Banking (SBCF) operate in?

A

Seacoast Banking is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.