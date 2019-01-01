|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.530
|0.620
|0.0900
|REV
|87.900M
|90.995M
|3.095M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ: SBCF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Seacoast Banking’s space includes: First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR), FB Financial (NYSE:FBK), Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC).
The latest price target for Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ: SBCF) was reported by Raymond James on November 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 39.00 expecting SBCF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.83% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ: SBCF) is $35.51 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Seacoast Banking (SBCF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
Seacoast Banking’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Seacoast Banking.
Seacoast Banking is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.