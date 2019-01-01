Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a holding company for Seacoast National Bank. It offers an array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a range of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. In addition, it provides services such as treasury management, brokerage, and credit facilities. Most of the company's income is in the form of interests received on loan facilities provided in the United States.