|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ: OLPX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Olaplex Hldgs’s space includes: NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV), Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC), Revlon (NYSE:REV), Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) and Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST).
The latest price target for Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ: OLPX) was reported by Jefferies on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting OLPX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ: OLPX) is $17.52 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Olaplex Hldgs.
Olaplex Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Olaplex Hldgs.
Olaplex Hldgs is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.