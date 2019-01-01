QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
15.89 - 17.76
Vol / Avg.
5M/2.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.58 - 30.41
Mkt Cap
11.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16.1
P/E
61.85
EPS
0.09
Shares
648.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 1:56PM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 10:16AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 3:14PM
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 2:10PM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 1:22PM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 10:17AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 3:41PM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 2:32PM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 2:42PM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 6:49AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 6:48AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 12:27PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 12:22PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 9:24AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 2:56PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 12:15PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 12:13PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 12:10PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 11:50AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 10:09AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 10:05AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 9:51AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 7:58AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 6:57AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 5:07AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 1:54PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a science-enabled, technology-driven beauty company. It offers science-backed solutions that improve hair health. It identifies consumers' most relevant haircare concerns in collaboration with the community of professional hairstylists and consumers and strives to address them through its proprietary technology and innovation capabilities. It offers products through a global omnichannel platform serving the professional, specialty retail, and DTC channels. The company derives its revenue through the sale of its specialty hair care products.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Olaplex Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Olaplex Hldgs (OLPX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ: OLPX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Olaplex Hldgs's (OLPX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Olaplex Hldgs (OLPX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ: OLPX) was reported by Jefferies on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting OLPX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Olaplex Hldgs (OLPX)?

A

The stock price for Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ: OLPX) is $17.52 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Olaplex Hldgs (OLPX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Olaplex Hldgs.

Q

When is Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX) reporting earnings?

A

Olaplex Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Olaplex Hldgs (OLPX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Olaplex Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Olaplex Hldgs (OLPX) operate in?

A

Olaplex Hldgs is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.