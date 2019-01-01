QQQ
Range
30.44 - 31.36
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/957.7K
Div / Yield
1.05/3.36%
52 Wk
7.16 - 36.35
Mkt Cap
3.5B
Payout Ratio
576.66
Open
30.44
P/E
207.07
EPS
-0.05
Shares
113.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Phillips Edison & Co Inc is a real estate investment trust. It invests primarily in well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers. It holds an integrated in-house operating platform built on market leading expertise designed to optimize property value and consistently deliver a great shopping experience.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.050
REV125.540M137.061M11.521M

Analyst Ratings

Phillips Edison Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Phillips Edison (PECO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Phillips Edison (NASDAQ: PECO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Phillips Edison's (PECO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Phillips Edison (PECO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Phillips Edison (NASDAQ: PECO) was reported by Mizuho on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting PECO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.25% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Phillips Edison (PECO)?

A

The stock price for Phillips Edison (NASDAQ: PECO) is $31.18 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Phillips Edison (PECO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO) reporting earnings?

A

Phillips Edison’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 10, 2022.

Q

Is Phillips Edison (PECO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Phillips Edison.

Q

What sector and industry does Phillips Edison (PECO) operate in?

A

Phillips Edison is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.