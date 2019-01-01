QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
Credit Acceptance Corp is a consumer finance company that specializes in automobile loans. These loans are offered through a U.S. nationwide network of automobile dealers that benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who could otherwise not obtain financing. The company also benefits from repeat and referral sales, and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for financing, but qualify for traditional financing. The company derives its revenue from finance charges, premiums earned on the reinsurance of vehicle service contracts, and other fees. Of these, financing charges, including servicing fees, are by far the largest source of revenue.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS12.69014.260 1.5700
REV459.360M463.200M3.840M

Credit Acceptance Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Credit Acceptance (CACC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Credit Acceptance's (CACC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Credit Acceptance (CACC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) was reported by BMO Capital on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 428.00 expecting CACC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -21.04% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Credit Acceptance (CACC)?

A

The stock price for Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) is $542.06 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Credit Acceptance (CACC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Credit Acceptance.

Q

When is Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) reporting earnings?

A

Credit Acceptance’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Credit Acceptance (CACC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Credit Acceptance.

Q

What sector and industry does Credit Acceptance (CACC) operate in?

A

Credit Acceptance is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.