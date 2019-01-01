QQQ
CHINA FUND INC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is long-term capital appreciation which it seeks to achieve by investing in equity securities with trading in China and outside China. It invests in various industries, such as metals and mining, construction and engineering, electronic equipment and instruments, food products, household products, and real estate management and development.

CHINA FUND Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CHINA FUND (CHN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CHINA FUND (NYSE: CHN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CHINA FUND's (CHN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CHINA FUND.

Q

What is the target price for CHINA FUND (CHN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CHINA FUND

Q

Current Stock Price for CHINA FUND (CHN)?

A

The stock price for CHINA FUND (NYSE: CHN) is $16.41 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CHINA FUND (CHN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 8, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2020.

Q

When is CHINA FUND (NYSE:CHN) reporting earnings?

A

CHINA FUND does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CHINA FUND (CHN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CHINA FUND.

Q

What sector and industry does CHINA FUND (CHN) operate in?

A

CHINA FUND is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.