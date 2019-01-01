|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CHINA FUND (NYSE: CHN) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for CHINA FUND.
There is no analysis for CHINA FUND
The stock price for CHINA FUND (NYSE: CHN) is $16.41 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 8, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2020.
CHINA FUND does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for CHINA FUND.
CHINA FUND is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.