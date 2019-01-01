QQQ
Range
11 - 11.51
Vol / Avg.
4M/4.3M
Div / Yield
0.27/2.47%
52 Wk
9.48 - 17.3
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
10.89
Open
11.24
P/E
4.42
EPS
0.68
Shares
174.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Himax Technologies Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The majority of the firm's revenue gets derived from the Driver Integrated Circuit segment. It offers display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, virtual reality (VR) devices, and many other consumer electronics devices. It also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors. Geographically, it generates the majority of its revenue from China.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.849
REV451.895M

Analyst Ratings

Himax Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Himax Technologies (HIMX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Himax Technologies's (HIMX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Himax Technologies (HIMX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) was reported by Vertical Research on September 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.50 expecting HIMX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -32.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Himax Technologies (HIMX)?

A

The stock price for Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) is $11.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Himax Technologies (HIMX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 12, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 29, 2021.

Q

When is Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) reporting earnings?

A

Himax Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Himax Technologies (HIMX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Himax Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Himax Technologies (HIMX) operate in?

A

Himax Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.