Himax Technologies Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The majority of the firm's revenue gets derived from the Driver Integrated Circuit segment. It offers display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, virtual reality (VR) devices, and many other consumer electronics devices. It also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors. Geographically, it generates the majority of its revenue from China.