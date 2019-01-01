|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.849
|REV
|451.895M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Himax Technologies’s space includes: MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL), Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI), Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS).
The latest price target for Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) was reported by Vertical Research on September 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.50 expecting HIMX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -32.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) is $11.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 12, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 29, 2021.
Himax Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Himax Technologies.
Himax Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.