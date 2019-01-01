QQQ
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc is a United States-based non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investments primarily in smaller capitalization Japanese equity securities. Its portfolio of investments consists of different sectors such as banks, chemicals, construction, electric appliances, financing business, food, Information and Communication, Utilities, Real Estate, and others.

Japan Smaller Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Japan Smaller (JOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Japan Smaller (NYSE: JOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Japan Smaller's (JOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Japan Smaller.

Q

What is the target price for Japan Smaller (JOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Japan Smaller

Q

Current Stock Price for Japan Smaller (JOF)?

A

The stock price for Japan Smaller (NYSE: JOF) is $7.58 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Japan Smaller (JOF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 16, 2021.

Q

When is Japan Smaller (NYSE:JOF) reporting earnings?

A

Japan Smaller does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Japan Smaller (JOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Japan Smaller.

Q

What sector and industry does Japan Smaller (JOF) operate in?

A

Japan Smaller is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.