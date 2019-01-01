QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
224.53 - 230.9
Vol / Avg.
2.5M/1.9M
Div / Yield
5.56/2.43%
52 Wk
197.5 - 303.72
Mkt Cap
103.9B
Payout Ratio
91.45
Open
228.24
P/E
41.52
EPS
1.59
Shares
455.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate. Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
American Tower owns and operates more than 180,000 cell towers throughout the U.S., Asia, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. It also owns and/or operates 25 data centers in eight U.S. markets after acquiring CoreSite. On its towers, the company has a very concentrated customer base, with most revenue in each market being generated by just the top few mobile carriers. The company operates more than 40,000 towers in the U.S., which accounted for more than half of its total revenue in 2020. Outside the U.S., American Tower's greatest presence is in India and Brazil, where it operates roughly 75,000 and 19,000 towers, respectively. American Tower operates as a real estate investment trust.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

American Tower Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Tower (AMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Tower (NYSE: AMT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Tower's (AMT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for American Tower (AMT) stock?

A

The latest price target for American Tower (NYSE: AMT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 274.00 expecting AMT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.05% upside). 26 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for American Tower (AMT)?

A

The stock price for American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is $228.235 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Tower (AMT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021.

Q

When is American Tower (NYSE:AMT) reporting earnings?

A

American Tower’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is American Tower (AMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Tower.

Q

What sector and industry does American Tower (AMT) operate in?

A

American Tower is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.