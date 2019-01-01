QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Tobacco
RLX Technology Inc is engaged in the manufacturing of e-vapor products for adult smokers. It has an integrated offline distribution and "Branded store plus" retail model tailored to China's e-vapor market.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-25
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.051
REV367.800M260.223M-107.577M

Analyst Ratings

RLX Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RLX Technology (RLX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RLX Technology's (RLX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for RLX Technology (RLX) stock?

A

The latest price target for RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) was reported by B of A Securities on November 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting RLX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 92.93% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for RLX Technology (RLX)?

A

The stock price for RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) is $3.11 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RLX Technology (RLX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RLX Technology.

Q

When is RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) reporting earnings?

A

RLX Technology’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 25, 2022.

Q

Is RLX Technology (RLX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RLX Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does RLX Technology (RLX) operate in?

A

RLX Technology is in the Consumer Staples sector and Tobacco industry. They are listed on the NYSE.