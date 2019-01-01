QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Air Freight & Logistics
Addentax Group Corp is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Garment manufacturing; Logistics services; Epidemic prevention supplies; Property management and subleasing and Corporate and other. It generates maximum revenue from the Epidemic prevention supplies segment. The Epidemic prevention supplies segment includes manufacturing, distribution, and trading of epidemic prevention supplies. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China.

Addentax Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Addentax Group (ATXG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Addentax Group (OTCQB: ATXG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Addentax Group's (ATXG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Addentax Group.

Q

What is the target price for Addentax Group (ATXG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Addentax Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Addentax Group (ATXG)?

A

The stock price for Addentax Group (OTCQB: ATXG) is $7.5 last updated Fri Apr 09 2021 16:45:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Addentax Group (ATXG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Addentax Group.

Q

When is Addentax Group (OTCQB:ATXG) reporting earnings?

A

Addentax Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Addentax Group (ATXG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Addentax Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Addentax Group (ATXG) operate in?

A

Addentax Group is in the Industrials sector and Air Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.