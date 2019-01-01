QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/257.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
63.76 - 111.44
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
2557
EPS
-0.55
Shares
29.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 10:29AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 5:24AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 10:59AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 10:35AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 8:17AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 4:41AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 9:11AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 5:12AM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 7:50AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 8:19AM
Benzinga - Apr 8, 2021, 5:54AM
Benzinga - Mar 16, 2021, 7:15AM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
TechTarget Inc publishes content that enables IT companies to reach targeted IT professionals and executives in all phases of the technology decision-making and purchase process. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America. Some of its products include Priority Engine; Lead Generation and others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6500.660 0.0100
REV75.010M76.996M1.986M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TechTarget Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TechTarget (TTGT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TechTarget's (TTGT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TechTarget (TTGT) stock?

A

The latest price target for TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting TTGT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.36% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TechTarget (TTGT)?

A

The stock price for TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) is $76.71 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TechTarget (TTGT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TechTarget.

Q

When is TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) reporting earnings?

A

TechTarget’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is TechTarget (TTGT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TechTarget.

Q

What sector and industry does TechTarget (TTGT) operate in?

A

TechTarget is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.