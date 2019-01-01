Johnson Outdoors Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded seasonal, outdoor recreation products. The company's operating segment includes Fishing; Camping; Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Fishing segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Europe, Canada, and Other Countries. Its Fishing brands include Minn Kota; Humminbird and Cannon.