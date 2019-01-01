QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
Johnson Outdoors Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded seasonal, outdoor recreation products. The company's operating segment includes Fishing; Camping; Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Fishing segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Europe, Canada, and Other Countries. Its Fishing brands include Minn Kota; Humminbird and Cannon.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9001.070 0.1700
REV157.480M153.524M-3.956M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6500.680 0.0300
REV164.230M166.260M2.030M

Johnson Outdoors Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Johnson Outdoors's (JOUT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on September 8, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 103.00 expecting JOUT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.23% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Johnson Outdoors (JOUT)?

A

The stock price for Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) is $79.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 27, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 12, 2022.

Q

When is Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) reporting earnings?

A

Johnson Outdoors’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Johnson Outdoors.

Q

What sector and industry does Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) operate in?

A

Johnson Outdoors is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.