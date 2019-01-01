|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.900
|1.070
|0.1700
|REV
|157.480M
|153.524M
|-3.956M
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.650
|0.680
|0.0300
|REV
|164.230M
|166.260M
|2.030M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Johnson Outdoors’s space includes: MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT), Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT), Brunswick (NYSE:BC), Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) and Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF).
The latest price target for Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on September 8, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 103.00 expecting JOUT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.23% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) is $79.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 27, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 12, 2022.
Johnson Outdoors’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Johnson Outdoors.
Johnson Outdoors is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.