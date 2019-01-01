QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Telefonica operates mobile and fixed networks in Spain (where it is the incumbent telephone operator), U.K., Germany, Brazil, and other Latin American countries. The company derives approximately 30% of its revenue from Spain and 20%, 15%, and 15% from Germany, U.K., and Brazil, respectively. In Latin America, Telefonica also operates in Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and others.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Telefonica Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Telefonica (TEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Telefonica (NYSE: TEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Telefonica's (TEF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Telefonica (TEF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Telefonica (NYSE: TEF) was reported by Berenberg on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TEF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Telefonica (TEF)?

A

The stock price for Telefonica (NYSE: TEF) is $4.65 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Telefonica (TEF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 1, 2021.

Q

When is Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) reporting earnings?

A

Telefonica’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Telefonica (TEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Telefonica.

Q

What sector and industry does Telefonica (TEF) operate in?

A

Telefonica is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.