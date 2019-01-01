ñol

Magic Empire Global
(NASDAQ:MEGL)
$97.00
At close: Aug 5
$185.00
88.00[90.72%]
After Hours: 7:45PM EDT
Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL), Quotes and News Summary

Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ: MEGL)

Day High/Low49.25 - 235.95
52 Week High/Low49.25 - 235.95
Open / Close50 / 97
Float / Outstanding7.4M / 20M
Vol / Avg.664.4K / 664.4K
Mkt Cap1.9B
P/E9638.04
50d Avg. Price97
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-
Magic Empire Global Ltd is a financial services provider in Hong Kong which principally engaged in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services.
Magic Empire Global Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Magic Empire Global (MEGL) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ: MEGL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Magic Empire Global's (MEGL) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Magic Empire Global.

Q
What is the target price for Magic Empire Global (MEGL) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Magic Empire Global

Q
Current Stock Price for Magic Empire Global (MEGL)?
A

The stock price for Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ: MEGL) is $97 last updated August 5, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Magic Empire Global (MEGL) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Magic Empire Global.

Q
When is Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) reporting earnings?
A

Magic Empire Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Magic Empire Global (MEGL) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Magic Empire Global.

Q
What sector and industry does Magic Empire Global (MEGL) operate in?
A

Magic Empire Global is in the Financial Services sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.