Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL), Quotes and News Summary

Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ: MEGL)
You can purchase shares of Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ: MEGL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Magic Empire Global.
There is no analysis for Magic Empire Global
The stock price for Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ: MEGL) is $97 last updated August 5, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Magic Empire Global.
Magic Empire Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Magic Empire Global.
Magic Empire Global is in the Financial Services sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.