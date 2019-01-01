EHang Holdings Ltd is an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It focuses on making safe, autonomous and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility industry, it continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit life in smart cities.