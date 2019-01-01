QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
EHang Holdings Ltd is an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It focuses on making safe, autonomous and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility industry, it continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit life in smart cities.

EHang Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EHang Holdings (EH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EHang Holdings (NASDAQ: EH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EHang Holdings's (EH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for EHang Holdings (EH) stock?

A

The latest price target for EHang Holdings (NASDAQ: EH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on April 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting EH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 132.89% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for EHang Holdings (EH)?

A

The stock price for EHang Holdings (NASDAQ: EH) is $14.17 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does EHang Holdings (EH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EHang Holdings.

Q

When is EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) reporting earnings?

A

EHang Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is EHang Holdings (EH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EHang Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does EHang Holdings (EH) operate in?

A

EHang Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.