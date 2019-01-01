QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
11.74 - 12
Vol / Avg.
113.3K/71K
Div / Yield
1.29/10.79%
52 Wk
11.91 - 14.26
Mkt Cap
157.7M
Payout Ratio
96.1
Open
12
P/E
10.5
Shares
13.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 28, 2021, 5:26PM
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary objective of seeking capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal. The portfolio of investments consists of the business equipment and services, automotive, cable and satellite television, chemicals and plastics, food products, and other areas.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eaton Vance Short Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eaton Vance Short (EVG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eaton Vance Short (NYSE: EVG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eaton Vance Short's (EVG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eaton Vance Short.

Q

What is the target price for Eaton Vance Short (EVG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eaton Vance Short

Q

Current Stock Price for Eaton Vance Short (EVG)?

A

The stock price for Eaton Vance Short (NYSE: EVG) is $11.7482 last updated Today at 8:55:52 PM.

Q

Does Eaton Vance Short (EVG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Eaton Vance Short (NYSE:EVG) reporting earnings?

A

Eaton Vance Short does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eaton Vance Short (EVG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eaton Vance Short.

Q

What sector and industry does Eaton Vance Short (EVG) operate in?

A

Eaton Vance Short is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.