Range
15.25 - 15.69
Vol / Avg.
91.3K/38.2K
Div / Yield
0.41/2.64%
52 Wk
15.23 - 20.53
Mkt Cap
245.4M
Payout Ratio
5.72
Open
15.4
P/E
4.88
EPS
0
Shares
16.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 26, 2021, 11:36AM
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-end management investment company. The company seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in emerging country equity securities. It invests in various sectors such as financials, consumer staples, industrials, telecommunication, insurance, Entertainment, banks, and others.

Analyst Ratings

Templeton Emerging Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Templeton Emerging (EMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Templeton Emerging (NYSE: EMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Templeton Emerging's (EMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Templeton Emerging.

Q

What is the target price for Templeton Emerging (EMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Templeton Emerging

Q

Current Stock Price for Templeton Emerging (EMF)?

A

The stock price for Templeton Emerging (NYSE: EMF) is $15.27 last updated Today at 8:57:05 PM.

Q

Does Templeton Emerging (EMF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Templeton Emerging (NYSE:EMF) reporting earnings?

A

Templeton Emerging does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Templeton Emerging (EMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Templeton Emerging.

Q

What sector and industry does Templeton Emerging (EMF) operate in?

A

Templeton Emerging is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.