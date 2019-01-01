QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Zhihu Inc is a Q&A-inspired online content community in China primarily offering user-generated content and professionally generated content. It generates revenues from Advertising service, Paid membership service, Content-commerce solutions, and Others. It derives all its revenues within China.

Zhihu Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zhihu (ZH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zhihu (NYSE: ZH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zhihu's (ZH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zhihu (ZH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zhihu (NYSE: ZH) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.40 expecting ZH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 56.52% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zhihu (ZH)?

A

The stock price for Zhihu (NYSE: ZH) is $3.45 last updated Today at 6:49:53 PM.

Q

Does Zhihu (ZH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhihu.

Q

When is Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) reporting earnings?

A

Zhihu’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Zhihu (ZH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zhihu.

Q

What sector and industry does Zhihu (ZH) operate in?

A

Zhihu is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.