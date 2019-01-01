|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in Zhihu’s space includes: ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO).
The latest price target for Zhihu (NYSE: ZH) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.40 expecting ZH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 56.52% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Zhihu (NYSE: ZH) is $3.45 last updated Today at 6:49:53 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Zhihu.
Zhihu’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Zhihu.
Zhihu is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.