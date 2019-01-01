QQQ
Range
36.01 - 37.01
Vol / Avg.
190.3K/1.3M
Div / Yield
0.6/1.64%
52 Wk
31.5 - 50.23
Mkt Cap
18.8B
Payout Ratio
71.05
Open
36.6
P/E
48.01
EPS
0.36
Shares
514.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Warner Music Group is the third largest of the three major global record labels, with Vivendi's Universal Music in first and Sony Music in second. Warner's larger segment, recorded music, consists of iconic labels like Atlantic Records, Warner Records, and Parlophone Records and popular artists such as Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, and Blake Shelton. Warner Chappell, the firm's publishing arm, is the home to over 65,000 composers and songwriters with over a million copyrights represented. Warner is controlled by Access Industries, which owns an 84% economic interest and 99% of voting rights.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2900.430 0.1400
REV1.490B1.614B124.000M

Warner Music Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Warner Music Group (WMG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Warner Music Group's (WMG) competitors?

A

Other companies in Warner Music Group’s space includes: Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK), LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO), Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH).

Q

What is the target price for Warner Music Group (WMG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting WMG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.28% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Warner Music Group (WMG)?

A

The stock price for Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG) is $36.5029 last updated Today at 5:07:40 PM.

Q

Does Warner Music Group (WMG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) reporting earnings?

A

Warner Music Group’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Warner Music Group (WMG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Warner Music Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Warner Music Group (WMG) operate in?

A

Warner Music Group is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.