Range
4.93 - 5.18
Vol / Avg.
197.5K/278.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.82 - 17
Mkt Cap
108M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.04
P/E
8.73
Shares
21M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Oriental Culture Holding Ltd is an online provider of collectibles and artwork e-commerce services. The company also offers online and offline integrated marketing, storage and technical maintenance service to customers in China. It operates through one segment namely, e-commerce of artwork trading. It generates revenue through listing service fees, transaction fees and other revenues collected from traders.

Oriental Culture Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oriental Culture Holding (OCG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ: OCG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oriental Culture Holding's (OCG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Oriental Culture Holding (OCG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oriental Culture Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Oriental Culture Holding (OCG)?

A

The stock price for Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ: OCG) is $5.13 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Oriental Culture Holding (OCG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oriental Culture Holding.

Q

When is Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) reporting earnings?

A

Oriental Culture Holding’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Oriental Culture Holding (OCG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oriental Culture Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Oriental Culture Holding (OCG) operate in?

A

Oriental Culture Holding is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.