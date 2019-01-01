QQQ
Range
13.65 - 14.49
Vol / Avg.
199.3K/26K
Div / Yield
1.2/8.33%
52 Wk
13.08 - 16.2
Mkt Cap
97.9M
Payout Ratio
20.37
Open
14.4
P/E
2.96
Shares
6.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 4:33PM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 4:44PM
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 4:35PM
Benzinga - Apr 1, 2021, 4:30PM
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income with capital appreciation by investing in commercial real estate-related securities.

Principal Real Estate Inc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Principal Real Estate Inc (PGZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Principal Real Estate Inc (NYSE: PGZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Principal Real Estate Inc's (PGZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Principal Real Estate Inc.

Q

What is the target price for Principal Real Estate Inc (PGZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Principal Real Estate Inc

Q

Current Stock Price for Principal Real Estate Inc (PGZ)?

A

The stock price for Principal Real Estate Inc (NYSE: PGZ) is $14.37 last updated Today at 8:59:37 PM.

Q

Does Principal Real Estate Inc (PGZ) pay a dividend?

A

The next Principal Real Estate Inc (PGZ) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-13.

Q

When is Principal Real Estate Inc (NYSE:PGZ) reporting earnings?

A

Principal Real Estate Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Principal Real Estate Inc (PGZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Principal Real Estate Inc.

Q

What sector and industry does Principal Real Estate Inc (PGZ) operate in?

A

Principal Real Estate Inc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.