QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
120.56 - 124.84
Vol / Avg.
819.7K/521.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
96.4 - 137.95
Mkt Cap
8.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
123.13
P/E
8.07
EPS
5.34
Shares
67.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 8:22AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 11:07AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 11:01AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 10:01AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 8:21AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 8:14AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 8:02AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 8:02AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Arrow Electronics is a global distributor of electronics, connecting suppliers of semiconductors, components, and IT solutions to more than 180,000 small and midsize customers in 85 countries. Arrow is the second- largest semiconductor distributor in the world, and the largest for North American chip distribution, partnering with a third of global chipmakers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.4405.370 0.9300
REV8.920B9.016B96.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Arrow Electronics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arrow Electronics (ARW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arrow Electronics's (ARW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Arrow Electronics (ARW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) was reported by Truist Securities on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 143.00 expecting ARW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.38% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Arrow Electronics (ARW)?

A

The stock price for Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) is $121.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arrow Electronics (ARW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arrow Electronics.

Q

When is Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) reporting earnings?

A

Arrow Electronics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Arrow Electronics (ARW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arrow Electronics.

Q

What sector and industry does Arrow Electronics (ARW) operate in?

A

Arrow Electronics is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.