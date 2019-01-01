QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.95 - 7.16
Vol / Avg.
88.6K/90.6K
Div / Yield
0.37/5.21%
52 Wk
6.93 - 8.54
Mkt Cap
340.2M
Payout Ratio
42.97
Open
6.95
P/E
7.99
Shares
47.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Invesco Muni Income Opps Trust operates as a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income which is exempt from federal income tax. The company invests in municipal securities rated BB or better by Standard & Poor's or Ba or better by Moody's. The municipal securities include municipal bonds, municipal notes and municipal commercial paper.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Invesco Muni Income Opps Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco Muni Income Opps (OIA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco Muni Income Opps (NYSE: OIA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invesco Muni Income Opps's (OIA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco Muni Income Opps.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco Muni Income Opps (OIA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invesco Muni Income Opps

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco Muni Income Opps (OIA)?

A

The stock price for Invesco Muni Income Opps (NYSE: OIA) is $7.15 last updated Today at 8:56:20 PM.

Q

Does Invesco Muni Income Opps (OIA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Invesco Muni Income Opps (NYSE:OIA) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco Muni Income Opps does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco Muni Income Opps (OIA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco Muni Income Opps.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco Muni Income Opps (OIA) operate in?

A

Invesco Muni Income Opps is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.