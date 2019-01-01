|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.350
|0.170
|-0.1800
|REV
|389.160M
|392.700M
|3.540M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Orion Engineered Carbons’s space includes: Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX), PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT), Gulf (NASDAQ:GURE), CN Energy Group (NASDAQ:CNEY) and Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ:TANH).
The latest price target for Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) was reported by UBS on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting OEC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 59.15% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) is $15.08 last updated Today at 8:59:57 PM.
The next Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-28.
Orion Engineered Carbons’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Orion Engineered Carbons.
Orion Engineered Carbons is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.