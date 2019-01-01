QQQ
Range
14.67 - 15.47
Vol / Avg.
1.9M/347.4K
Div / Yield
0.08/0.52%
52 Wk
15.3 - 22.45
Mkt Cap
914.7M
Payout Ratio
0.9
Open
14.86
P/E
6.92
EPS
0.02
Shares
60.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Orion Engineered Carbons SA is a producer of carbon black. The company's operating segments are Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. It generates maximum revenue from the Rubber Carbon Black segment. Rubber Carbon Black segment is used in the reinforcement of rubber in tires and mechanical rubber goods. The Specialty Carbon Black segment is used as pigments and performance additives in coatings, polymers, printing, and special applications. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Germany.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3500.170 -0.1800
REV389.160M392.700M3.540M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Orion Engineered Carbons Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orion Engineered Carbons's (OEC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) was reported by UBS on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting OEC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 59.15% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC)?

A

The stock price for Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) is $15.08 last updated Today at 8:59:57 PM.

Q

Does Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-28.

Q

When is Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) reporting earnings?

A

Orion Engineered Carbons’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orion Engineered Carbons.

Q

What sector and industry does Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) operate in?

A

Orion Engineered Carbons is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.