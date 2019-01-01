Orion Engineered Carbons SA is a producer of carbon black. The company's operating segments are Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. It generates maximum revenue from the Rubber Carbon Black segment. Rubber Carbon Black segment is used in the reinforcement of rubber in tires and mechanical rubber goods. The Specialty Carbon Black segment is used as pigments and performance additives in coatings, polymers, printing, and special applications. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Germany.