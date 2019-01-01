QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Brady Corp provides identification solutions and workplace safety products. The company offers identification and healthcare products that are sold under the Brady brand to maintenance, repair, and operations as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. Products include safety signs and labelling systems, material identification systems, wire identification, patient identification, and people identification. Brady also provides workplace safety and compliance products such as safety and compliance signs, asset tracking labels, and first-aid products. The largest end market is the United States.

Earnings

Q3 2022
EPS
2022-05-19
REV
Q2 2022
EPS 0.700 0.700 0.0000
REV 306.640M 318.055M 11.415M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Brady Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brady (BRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brady (NYSE: BRC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brady's (BRC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Brady (BRC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Brady (NYSE: BRC) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 52.00 expecting BRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.76% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Brady (BRC)?

A

The stock price for Brady (NYSE: BRC) is $45.71 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brady (BRC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Brady (BRC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-07.

Q

When is Brady (NYSE:BRC) reporting earnings?

A

Brady’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Brady (BRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brady.

Q

What sector and industry does Brady (BRC) operate in?

A

Brady is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.