Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Nomad Foods Ltd is a packaged foods company which is involved in the business of manufacturing and distribution of branded frozen foods in Western Europe. The company manufactures and markets frozen food products such as fish, vegetables, poultry, and ready meals. It sells its products primarily through large grocery retailers under the brand Birds Eye in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Findus in Italy, France, Spain and Scandinavia and Iglo in Germany and other continental markets. The company operates through a single segment being Frozen. The majority of the revenue is generated from the United Kingdom.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3600.380 0.0200
REV800.530M805.235M4.705M

see more
Nomad Foods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nomad Foods (NOMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nomad Foods's (NOMD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nomad Foods (NOMD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) was reported by Mizuho on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting NOMD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.42% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nomad Foods (NOMD)?

A

The stock price for Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is $24.14 last updated Today at 7:35:11 PM.

Q

Does Nomad Foods (NOMD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nomad Foods.

Q

When is Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) reporting earnings?

A

Nomad Foods’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Nomad Foods (NOMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nomad Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Nomad Foods (NOMD) operate in?

A

Nomad Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.