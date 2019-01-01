|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.360
|0.380
|0.0200
|REV
|800.530M
|805.235M
|4.705M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Nomad Foods’s space includes: Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC), BRF (NYSE:BRFS), Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) and Post Holdings (NYSE:POST).
The latest price target for Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) was reported by Mizuho on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting NOMD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.42% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is $24.14 last updated Today at 7:35:11 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Nomad Foods.
Nomad Foods’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Nomad Foods.
Nomad Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.