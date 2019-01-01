QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.21 - 5.28
Vol / Avg.
5.6K/92.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.46 - 10.2
Mkt Cap
87.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.16
P/E
-
EPS
-0.67
Shares
16.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 8:38AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 6:56AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 11:17AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 6:10AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 7:22AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Journey Medical Corp is focused on identifying, acquiring, developing and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.320
REV19.610M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Journey Medical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Journey Medical (DERM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Journey Medical (NASDAQ: DERM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Journey Medical's (DERM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Journey Medical (DERM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Journey Medical (NASDAQ: DERM) was reported by Roth Capital on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting DERM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 184.63% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Journey Medical (DERM)?

A

The stock price for Journey Medical (NASDAQ: DERM) is $5.27 last updated Today at 5:20:57 PM.

Q

Does Journey Medical (DERM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Journey Medical.

Q

When is Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) reporting earnings?

A

Journey Medical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Journey Medical (DERM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Journey Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Journey Medical (DERM) operate in?

A

Journey Medical is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.