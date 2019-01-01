QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.8 - 3.96
Vol / Avg.
48.7K/76K
Div / Yield
0.33/8.40%
52 Wk
3.56 - 4.39
Mkt Cap
55.8M
Payout Ratio
27.05
Open
3.95
P/E
3.22
EPS
0
Shares
14.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
First Trust Specialty Fnc & Fncl Oppor is a United States-based closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. It seeks a positive total return as a secondary objective. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing at least 80% of its Managed Assets in a portfolio of securities of specialty finance and other financial companies.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Trust Specialty Fnc Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Trust Specialty Fnc (FGB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Trust Specialty Fnc (NYSE: FGB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Trust Specialty Fnc's (FGB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Trust Specialty Fnc.

Q

What is the target price for First Trust Specialty Fnc (FGB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Trust Specialty Fnc

Q

Current Stock Price for First Trust Specialty Fnc (FGB)?

A

The stock price for First Trust Specialty Fnc (NYSE: FGB) is $3.8848 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Trust Specialty Fnc (FGB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 22, 2022.

Q

When is First Trust Specialty Fnc (NYSE:FGB) reporting earnings?

A

First Trust Specialty Fnc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Trust Specialty Fnc (FGB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Trust Specialty Fnc.

Q

What sector and industry does First Trust Specialty Fnc (FGB) operate in?

A

First Trust Specialty Fnc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.