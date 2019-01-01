QQQ
Range
1.16 - 1.24
Vol / Avg.
8.7K/73K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.95 - 4.15
Mkt Cap
23.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.18
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
19.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Specialty Retail
Xcel Brands Inc is a media and brand management company. It is primarily engaged in the design, merchandising and planning, sourcing and production, licensing, marketing, and brand development. The company offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products. Its brand portfolio consists of the Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, H Halston, C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands. The company licenses its brands to third parties, provides certain design, production, and marketing services, and generates licensing, design, and service fee revenues through contractual arrangements and other agreements.

Xcel Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xcel Brands (XELB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ: XELB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xcel Brands's (XELB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Xcel Brands (XELB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Xcel Brands (NASDAQ: XELB) was reported by DA Davidson on November 14, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting XELB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Xcel Brands (XELB)?

A

The stock price for Xcel Brands (NASDAQ: XELB) is $1.22 last updated Today at 5:41:08 PM.

Q

Does Xcel Brands (XELB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xcel Brands.

Q

When is Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) reporting earnings?

A

Xcel Brands’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Xcel Brands (XELB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xcel Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Xcel Brands (XELB) operate in?

A

Xcel Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.