|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-12
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ: XELB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Xcel Brands’s space includes: Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL), Cato (NYSE:CATO), Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV), Caleres (NYSE:CAL) and Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS).
The latest price target for Xcel Brands (NASDAQ: XELB) was reported by DA Davidson on November 14, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting XELB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Xcel Brands (NASDAQ: XELB) is $1.22 last updated Today at 5:41:08 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Xcel Brands.
Xcel Brands’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Xcel Brands.
Xcel Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.