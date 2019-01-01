Xcel Brands Inc is a media and brand management company. It is primarily engaged in the design, merchandising and planning, sourcing and production, licensing, marketing, and brand development. The company offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products. Its brand portfolio consists of the Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, H Halston, C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands. The company licenses its brands to third parties, provides certain design, production, and marketing services, and generates licensing, design, and service fee revenues through contractual arrangements and other agreements.