Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Moody's (along with S&P Ratings) is a leading provider of credit ratings on fixed income securities. Moody's ratings segment, known as Moody's Investors Service or MIS, includes corporates, structured finance, financial institutions, and public finance ratings. MIS represents a majority of the firm's revenue and profits. Moody's other segment is Moody's Analytics and consists of Research, Data, and Analytics or RD&A and Enterprise Risk Solutions or ERS. RD&A's products include credit research, quantitative credit scores, economic research, business intelligence, know your customer (KYC) tools, commercial real estate data and analytical tools, and training services. ERS includes risk management software solutions to financial institutions.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.3802.330 -0.0500
REV1.510B1.539B29.000M

Moody's Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Moody's (MCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Moody's (NYSE: MCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Moody's's (MCO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Moody's (MCO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Moody's (NYSE: MCO) was reported by BMO Capital on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 402.00 expecting MCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.84% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Moody's (MCO)?

A

The stock price for Moody's (NYSE: MCO) is $319.46 last updated Today at 3:16:05 PM.

Q

Does Moody's (MCO) pay a dividend?

A

The next Moody's (MCO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is Moody's (NYSE:MCO) reporting earnings?

A

Moody's’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Moody's (MCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Moody's.

Q

What sector and industry does Moody's (MCO) operate in?

A

Moody's is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.