Range
9.66 - 9.99
Vol / Avg.
105.4K/199.8K
Div / Yield
1.2/12.23%
52 Wk
9.76 - 13.92
Mkt Cap
125.2M
Payout Ratio
362.5
Open
9.99
P/E
30.66
EPS
0.07
Shares
12.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is principally engaged in the business of acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage- and real estate-related assets through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The company's primary objective is to generate attractive current yields and risk-adjusted total returns for shareholders by investing in assets that compensate appropriately for the risks associated with them.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

Ellington Residential Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ellington Residential (EARN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ellington Residential (NYSE: EARN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ellington Residential's (EARN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ellington Residential (EARN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ellington Residential (NYSE: EARN) was reported by BTIG on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EARN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ellington Residential (EARN)?

A

The stock price for Ellington Residential (NYSE: EARN) is $9.68 last updated Today at 8:16:06 PM.

Q

Does Ellington Residential (EARN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Ellington Residential (EARN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN) reporting earnings?

A

Ellington Residential’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Ellington Residential (EARN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ellington Residential.

Q

What sector and industry does Ellington Residential (EARN) operate in?

A

Ellington Residential is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.