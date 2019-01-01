Enstar Group Ltd is a diversified insurance company that operates multiple segments, including non-life run-off, Atrium, and StarStone. Most of the company revenue is generated by its StarStone segment, which offers property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to clients of all sizes. The company's nonlife run-off segment operates a property and casualty business, along with consulting services and claims validation. Within this segment, Enstar looks to acquire companies or portfolios and successfully manage these assets. The Atrium segment involves underwriting operations and the financial results of Northshore Holdings and manages Syndicate 609, which directly underwrites specialist insurance and reinsurance at Lloyd's.