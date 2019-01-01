QQQ
Range
274.62 - 282
Vol / Avg.
24.4K/43.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
212.59 - 281.85
Mkt Cap
5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
281.95
P/E
5.13
EPS
-10.68
Shares
18.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Enstar Group Ltd is a diversified insurance company that operates multiple segments, including non-life run-off, Atrium, and StarStone. Most of the company revenue is generated by its StarStone segment, which offers property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to clients of all sizes. The company's nonlife run-off segment operates a property and casualty business, along with consulting services and claims validation. Within this segment, Enstar looks to acquire companies or portfolios and successfully manage these assets. The Atrium segment involves underwriting operations and the financial results of Northshore Holdings and manages Syndicate 609, which directly underwrites specialist insurance and reinsurance at Lloyd's.

Enstar Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enstar Gr (ESGR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enstar Gr (NASDAQ: ESGR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enstar Gr's (ESGR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Enstar Gr (ESGR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enstar Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Enstar Gr (ESGR)?

A

The stock price for Enstar Gr (NASDAQ: ESGR) is $274.62 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Enstar Gr (ESGR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enstar Gr.

Q

When is Enstar Gr (NASDAQ:ESGR) reporting earnings?

A

Enstar Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Enstar Gr (ESGR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enstar Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Enstar Gr (ESGR) operate in?

A

Enstar Gr is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.