|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.910
|0.200
|-0.7100
|REV
|750.130M
|806.000M
|55.870M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ: KALU) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Kaiser Aluminum’s space includes: Alcoa (NYSE:AA), Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX), Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE:ACH) and Arconic (NYSE:ARNC).
The latest price target for Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ: KALU) was reported by JP Morgan on December 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 98.00 expecting KALU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.81% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ: KALU) is $102.95 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 21, 2022.
Kaiser Aluminum’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Kaiser Aluminum.
Kaiser Aluminum is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.