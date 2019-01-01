QQQ
Sector: Materials. Industry: Metals & Mining
Kaiser Aluminum Corp produces and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products primarily to industrial customers. The firm purchases primary and scrap aluminum, primarily from its five largest suppliers, and processes it into specialized value-added products. The company hedges its aluminum costs in an attempt to match commodity price changes between the time it purchases the raw materials and sells the finished products. Kaiser produces high-strength aluminum products for the aerospace industry, specialized aluminum extrusions for the automotive industry, and also sells products to customers in the general engineering industry. Nearly all of Kaiser's revenue is generated in the US, with the remainder coming from Canada. The company's operations are also located in the US and Canada.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9100.200 -0.7100
REV750.130M806.000M55.870M

Kaiser Aluminum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ: KALU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kaiser Aluminum's (KALU) competitors?

A

Other companies in Kaiser Aluminum’s space includes: Alcoa (NYSE:AA), Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX), Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE:ACH) and Arconic (NYSE:ARNC).

Q

What is the target price for Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ: KALU) was reported by JP Morgan on December 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 98.00 expecting KALU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.81% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)?

A

The stock price for Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ: KALU) is $102.95 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 21, 2022.

Q

When is Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) reporting earnings?

A

Kaiser Aluminum’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kaiser Aluminum.

Q

What sector and industry does Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) operate in?

A

Kaiser Aluminum is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.