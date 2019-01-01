QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.91 - 0.99
Vol / Avg.
22.7K/152.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.91 - 8.94
Mkt Cap
12.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.99
P/E
-
Shares
13.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 6:21AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 10:09AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 9:06AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 10:49AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 9:30AM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 2:24PM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Sep 7, 2021, 12:27PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 11:41AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 9:45AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 9:41AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 9:40AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
EZGO Technologies Ltd is engaged in the sale of e-bicycles and battery and e-bicycle rentals, complemented by the sale of battery packs, battery cell trading and charging pile business. Its product categories include e-bicycle, e-motorcycle and e-moped and urban style e-tricycle. Its segments include the Battery cells and packs segment and the E-bicycle sales segment.

Earnings

see more
FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.270
REV23.422M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

EZGO Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EZGO Technologies (EZGO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ: EZGO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EZGO Technologies's (EZGO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for EZGO Technologies (EZGO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EZGO Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for EZGO Technologies (EZGO)?

A

The stock price for EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ: EZGO) is $0.9248 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does EZGO Technologies (EZGO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EZGO Technologies.

Q

When is EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) reporting earnings?

A

EZGO Technologies’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on January 27, 2022.

Q

Is EZGO Technologies (EZGO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EZGO Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does EZGO Technologies (EZGO) operate in?

A

EZGO Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.