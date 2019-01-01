|FY 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.270
|REV
|23.422M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ: EZGO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in EZGO Technologies’s space includes: Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI), TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG), Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL), HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) and Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE).
There is no analysis for EZGO Technologies
The stock price for EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ: EZGO) is $0.9248 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for EZGO Technologies.
EZGO Technologies’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on January 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for EZGO Technologies.
EZGO Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.