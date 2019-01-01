|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.420
|0.500
|0.0800
|REV
|40.800M
|39.237M
|-1.563M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ: FMNB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Farmers National Banc’s space includes: Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC), First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC), MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS), Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI).
The latest price target for Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ: FMNB) was reported by Raymond James on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting FMNB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.94% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ: FMNB) is $17.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Farmers National Banc (FMNB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.
Farmers National Banc’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Farmers National Banc.
Farmers National Banc is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.