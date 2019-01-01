QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
Farmers National Banc Corp is a US-based bank holding company. The company and its subsidiaries operate in the domestic banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance and financial management industries. Its business consists of owning and supervising its subsidiaries. Farmers' business activities are primarily aggregated in two lines of business, Bank segment and Farmers Trust segment. The company operates only in the United States. It has its operations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Wayne, Medina, and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio, and Beaver County in Pennsylvania.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4200.500 0.0800
REV40.800M39.237M-1.563M

Farmers National Banc Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Farmers National Banc (FMNB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ: FMNB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Farmers National Banc's (FMNB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Farmers National Banc (FMNB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ: FMNB) was reported by Raymond James on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting FMNB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.94% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Farmers National Banc (FMNB)?

A

The stock price for Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ: FMNB) is $17.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Farmers National Banc (FMNB) pay a dividend?

A

The next Farmers National Banc (FMNB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) reporting earnings?

A

Farmers National Banc’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Farmers National Banc (FMNB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Farmers National Banc.

Q

What sector and industry does Farmers National Banc (FMNB) operate in?

A

Farmers National Banc is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.