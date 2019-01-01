QQQ
Range
24.24 - 26.56
Vol / Avg.
4.4M/1.1M
Div / Yield
0.4/1.65%
52 Wk
19.93 - 28.99
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
24.97
P/E
-
EPS
0.18
Shares
145.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Outfront Media Inc is a real estate investment trust involved in the ownership of advertising space on its portfolio of billboards and transit displays. The firm generates revenue in the form of rental income by allowing other companies to advertise on its properties and structures under short-term contracts. Outfront Media segments its operations into the United States and International units. Although it also owns assets in Canada and Latin America, the company derives the vast majority of its revenue from billboard advertising agreements in the U.S. Roughly half of the U.S division's revenue comes from its displays in the New York City and Los Angeles markets. Outfront Media's major customers include entities within the retail, television, healthcare, and entertainment industries.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2400.420 0.1800
REV444.700M464.500M19.800M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Outfront Media Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Outfront Media (OUT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Outfront Media (NYSE: OUT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Outfront Media's (OUT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Outfront Media (OUT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Outfront Media (NYSE: OUT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting OUT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.64% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Outfront Media (OUT)?

A

The stock price for Outfront Media (NYSE: OUT) is $26.4 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does Outfront Media (OUT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.

Q

When is Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) reporting earnings?

A

Outfront Media’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Outfront Media (OUT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Outfront Media.

Q

What sector and industry does Outfront Media (OUT) operate in?

A

Outfront Media is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.