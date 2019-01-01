GigaCloud Tech Stock (NASDAQ:GCT), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

GigaCloud Tech
(NASDAQ:GCT)
$14.99
-1.12[-6.95%]
At close: Sep 16
$15.14
0.1500[1.00%]
After Hours: 7:58PM EDT
GigaCloud Tech Stock (NASDAQ:GCT)

GigaCloud Tech Stock (NASDAQ: GCT)

Day Range14.85 - 16.352 Wk Range12.51 - 62Open / Close15.71 / 14.99Float / Outstanding13.1M / 40.7M
Vol / Avg.540K / 6.3MMkt Cap609.9MP/E26.4250d Avg. Price22.34
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float13.1MEPS0.11
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
GigaCloud Technology Inc end-to-end B2B e-commerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its B2B e-commerce platform, which refers to as the GigaCloud Marketplace, integrates everything from discovery, payments, and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. It offers online and offline integrated cross-border transaction and delivery services for furniture and large merchandise.
Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-22
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-09-30
REV

GigaCloud Tech Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy GigaCloud Tech (GCT) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of GigaCloud Tech (NASDAQ: GCT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are GigaCloud Tech's (GCT) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for GigaCloud Tech (GCT) stock?
A

There is no analysis for GigaCloud Tech

Q
Current Stock Price for GigaCloud Tech (GCT)?
A

The stock price for GigaCloud Tech (NASDAQ: GCT) is $14.99 last updated September 16, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does GigaCloud Tech (GCT) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GigaCloud Tech.

Q
When is GigaCloud Tech (NASDAQ:GCT) reporting earnings?
A

GigaCloud Tech’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Q
Is GigaCloud Tech (GCT) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for GigaCloud Tech.

Q
What sector and industry does GigaCloud Tech (GCT) operate in?
A

GigaCloud Tech is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.