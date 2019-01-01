Socket Mobile Inc is a producer of data capture products. The company's products are integrated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale (mPOS), enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical and education. Its cordless barcode scanners connect over Bluetooth and work with applications running on smartphones, mobile computers and tablets using various operating systems. The company offers barcode scanning products for both one-dimensional, including imager and laser, and two-dimensional bar code scanning in standard and durable cases. The company's geographical segments are the United States, Europe, and Asia and the rest of the world, out of which the majority of the revenue is generated from the United States.