Range
3.36 - 3.62
Vol / Avg.
120.8K/89.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.28 - 18.62
Mkt Cap
25.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.52
P/E
7.56
EPS
0.08
Shares
7.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Socket Mobile Inc is a producer of data capture products. The company's products are integrated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale (mPOS), enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical and education. Its cordless barcode scanners connect over Bluetooth and work with applications running on smartphones, mobile computers and tablets using various operating systems. The company offers barcode scanning products for both one-dimensional, including imager and laser, and two-dimensional bar code scanning in standard and durable cases. The company's geographical segments are the United States, Europe, and Asia and the rest of the world, out of which the majority of the revenue is generated from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0700.110 0.0400
REV6.050M6.114M64.000K

Socket Mobile Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Socket Mobile (SCKT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Socket Mobile's (SCKT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Socket Mobile (SCKT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Socket Mobile

Q

Current Stock Price for Socket Mobile (SCKT)?

A

The stock price for Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT) is $3.59 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Socket Mobile (SCKT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Socket Mobile.

Q

When is Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) reporting earnings?

A

Socket Mobile’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Socket Mobile (SCKT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Socket Mobile.

Q

What sector and industry does Socket Mobile (SCKT) operate in?

A

Socket Mobile is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.