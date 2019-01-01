QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/55.1K
Div / Yield
0.7/5.17%
52 Wk
13.44 - 16.79
Mkt Cap
356.3M
Payout Ratio
65.05
Open
-
P/E
12.59
Shares
26.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end municipal bond fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from U.S. federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. It trust invests in various sectors such as transportation, utilities, health, education, corporate, housing and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Blackrock Municipal Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blackrock Municipal (BYM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackrock Municipal (NYSE: BYM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blackrock Municipal's (BYM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackrock Municipal.

Q

What is the target price for Blackrock Municipal (BYM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Blackrock Municipal (NYSE: BYM) was reported by Stifel on August 15, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BYM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackrock Municipal (BYM)?

A

The stock price for Blackrock Municipal (NYSE: BYM) is $13.49 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blackrock Municipal (BYM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Blackrock Municipal (NYSE:BYM) reporting earnings?

A

Blackrock Municipal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackrock Municipal (BYM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackrock Municipal.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackrock Municipal (BYM) operate in?

A

Blackrock Municipal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.