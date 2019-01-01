QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
4.7K/248.7K
Div / Yield
2.28/7.28%
52 Wk
30.5 - 36.5
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
44.69
Open
-
P/E
6.93
Shares
67.7M
Outstanding
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. The company's investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax income and total return consisting of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. It invests a portion of its total assets in securities of utility companies, which may include companies in the electric, gas, water, telecommunications sectors, as well as other companies engaged in other infrastructure operations.

Reaves Utility Income Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Reaves Utility Income (UTG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Reaves Utility Income (AMEX: UTG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Reaves Utility Income's (UTG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Reaves Utility Income.

Q

What is the target price for Reaves Utility Income (UTG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Reaves Utility Income

Q

Current Stock Price for Reaves Utility Income (UTG)?

A

The stock price for Reaves Utility Income (AMEX: UTG) is $31.47 last updated Today at 2:31:19 PM.

Q

Does Reaves Utility Income (UTG) pay a dividend?

A

The next Reaves Utility Income (UTG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.

Q

When is Reaves Utility Income (AMEX:UTG) reporting earnings?

A

Reaves Utility Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Reaves Utility Income (UTG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Reaves Utility Income.

Q

What sector and industry does Reaves Utility Income (UTG) operate in?

A

Reaves Utility Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.