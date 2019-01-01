Altice Europe acquired privately held U.S. cable company Suddenlink in 2015 and Cablevision in 2016. Suddenlink's networks provide television, Internet access, and phone services to roughly 3.5 million U.S. homes and businesses located primarily in smaller markets, with major clusters in Texas, West Virginia, Idaho, Arizona, and Louisiana. Cablevision provides comparable services to about 5.5 million homes and business in the New York City metro area. Altice Europe spun off Altice USA, which includes both the Suddenlink and Cablevision operations, to shareholders in 2018. Altice USA also owns News 12 Networks, which broadcasts local 24-hour news networks in New York, i24News, a news operation focused on the Middle East and Israel, and Cheddar, a news upstart.