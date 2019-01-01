QQQ
Range
10.98 - 11.52
Vol / Avg.
7.7M/6.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.98 - 38.19
Mkt Cap
5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
11.41
P/E
5.17
EPS
0.59
Shares
454.7M
Outstanding
Altice Europe acquired privately held U.S. cable company Suddenlink in 2015 and Cablevision in 2016. Suddenlink's networks provide television, Internet access, and phone services to roughly 3.5 million U.S. homes and businesses located primarily in smaller markets, with major clusters in Texas, West Virginia, Idaho, Arizona, and Louisiana. Cablevision provides comparable services to about 5.5 million homes and business in the New York City metro area. Altice Europe spun off Altice USA, which includes both the Suddenlink and Cablevision operations, to shareholders in 2018. Altice USA also owns News 12 Networks, which broadcasts local 24-hour news networks in New York, i24News, a news operation focused on the Middle East and Israel, and Cheddar, a news upstart.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5000.560 0.0600
REV2.520B2.521B1.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Altice USA Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Altice USA (ATUS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Altice USA's (ATUS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Altice USA.

Q

What is the target price for Altice USA (ATUS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) was reported by Exane BNP Paribas on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting ATUS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.54% downside). 32 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Altice USA (ATUS)?

A

The stock price for Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is $11.06 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Altice USA (ATUS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 21, 2018.

Q

When is Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) reporting earnings?

A

Altice USA’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Altice USA (ATUS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Altice USA.

Q

What sector and industry does Altice USA (ATUS) operate in?

A

Altice USA is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.