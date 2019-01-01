QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.4 - 13.65
Vol / Avg.
28.3K/15.6K
Div / Yield
0.6/4.43%
52 Wk
13.54 - 16.25
Mkt Cap
156.9M
Payout Ratio
66.67
Open
13.57
P/E
15.04
Shares
11.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and Arizona individual income taxes. The fund's secondary objective is to enhance the portfolio value relative to the Arizona municipal bond market through investments in tax-exempt Arizona Municipal Obligations that, in the opinion of the Fund's investment adviser, are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nuveen Arizona Quality Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Arizona Quality (NAZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality (NYSE: NAZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuveen Arizona Quality's (NAZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Arizona Quality.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Arizona Quality (NAZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen Arizona Quality

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Arizona Quality (NAZ)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Arizona Quality (NYSE: NAZ) is $13.55 last updated Today at 6:06:06 PM.

Q

Does Nuveen Arizona Quality (NAZ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen Arizona Quality (NYSE:NAZ) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Arizona Quality does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Arizona Quality (NAZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Arizona Quality.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Arizona Quality (NAZ) operate in?

A

Nuveen Arizona Quality is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.