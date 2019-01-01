|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Clarivate (NYSE: CLVT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Clarivate’s space includes: CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP), CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI), Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J), IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC).
The latest price target for Clarivate (NYSE: CLVT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting CLVT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.37% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Clarivate (NYSE: CLVT) is $15.58 last updated Today at 2:56:30 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Clarivate.
Clarivate’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Clarivate.
Clarivate is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.