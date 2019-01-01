QQQ
Range
15.46 - 15.84
Vol / Avg.
316.7K/5.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.43 - 34.79
Mkt Cap
10.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.55
P/E
31.45
EPS
0.01
Shares
686.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Clarivate PLC is an information service and analytics company serving the scientific research, intellectual property, and life sciences end-markets. It operates in two segments: Science and Intellectual Property(IP). The Science segment provides structured information that is delivered and embedded into the workflows of the company's customers. The IP segment help and manage customers an end-to-end portfolio of intellectual property from patents to trademarks to corporate website domains. The company's brand portfolio includes Web of Science, Derwent, Cortellis, DRG, CompuMark, MarkMonitor, and CPA Global. Its geographical segments are the Americas, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Clarivate Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clarivate (CLVT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clarivate (NYSE: CLVT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Clarivate's (CLVT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Clarivate (CLVT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Clarivate (NYSE: CLVT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting CLVT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.37% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Clarivate (CLVT)?

A

The stock price for Clarivate (NYSE: CLVT) is $15.58 last updated Today at 2:56:30 PM.

Q

Does Clarivate (CLVT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Clarivate.

Q

When is Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) reporting earnings?

A

Clarivate’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Clarivate (CLVT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clarivate.

Q

What sector and industry does Clarivate (CLVT) operate in?

A

Clarivate is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.