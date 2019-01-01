QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
12.3 - 12.78
Vol / Avg.
120.6K/397.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.3 - 27.5
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
12.46
P/E
-
Shares
161M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 3 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 6:11AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 8:44AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 9:34AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 4:11PM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 10:05AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 11:49AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 8:22AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 2:11PM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 11:03AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 9:52AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 9:47AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 9:41AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 9:34AM

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Wallbox Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wallbox (WBX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wallbox (NYSE: WBX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wallbox's (WBX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wallbox.

Q

What is the target price for Wallbox (WBX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Wallbox (NYSE: WBX) was reported by UBS on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting WBX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 97.47% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Wallbox (WBX)?

A

The stock price for Wallbox (NYSE: WBX) is $12.66 last updated Today at 4:27:45 PM.

Q

Does Wallbox (WBX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wallbox.

Q

When is Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) reporting earnings?

A

Wallbox’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Wallbox (WBX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wallbox.

Q

What sector and industry does Wallbox (WBX) operate in?

A

Wallbox is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.