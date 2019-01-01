Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income as well as capital appreciation. The company invests in various sectors such as Health Care Technology, Household Durables, Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels, Specialty Retail, Banks, Chemicals, Financial Services, and others. It also invests in convertible bonds, common stock, asset-backed securities, and the U.S Treasury.