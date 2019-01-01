|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Public Storage’s space includes: CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW), Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), EPR Props (NYSE:EPR), Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR).
The latest price target for Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) was reported by Jefferies on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 433.00 expecting PSA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.15% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is $351.59 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.
Public Storage’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Public Storage.
Public Storage is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.