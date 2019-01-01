QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
342.8 - 353.29
Vol / Avg.
1.5M/703K
Div / Yield
8/2.26%
52 Wk
229.14 - 377.36
Mkt Cap
61.7B
Payout Ratio
81.05
Open
348.96
P/E
35.81
EPS
2.53
Shares
175.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 5:23AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 5:24AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 9:37AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 5:15AM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 10:00AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 10:47AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 9:02AM
load more
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Public Storage owns and operates over 2,600 self-storage facilities in 39 states, with over 180 million net rentable square feet of storage space. Through equity interests, it also has exposure to the European self-storage market through Shurgard Europe and to an additional 29 million net rentable square feet of commercial space in the United States through PS Business Parks.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.540
REV911.990M869.716M-42.274M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Public Storage Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Public Storage (PSA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Public Storage's (PSA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Public Storage (PSA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) was reported by Jefferies on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 433.00 expecting PSA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.15% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Public Storage (PSA)?

A

The stock price for Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is $351.59 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Public Storage (PSA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) reporting earnings?

A

Public Storage’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Public Storage (PSA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Public Storage.

Q

What sector and industry does Public Storage (PSA) operate in?

A

Public Storage is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.