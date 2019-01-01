QQQ
Range
12.01 - 12.54
Vol / Avg.
159.6K/74.6K
Div / Yield
0.64/5.26%
52 Wk
12.05 - 15
Mkt Cap
425.2M
Payout Ratio
63.73
Open
12.01
P/E
12.12
EPS
0
Shares
34.1M
Outstanding
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide as high a level of current income free from federal income tax as Putnam Management believes is consistent with the preservation of capital. The fund invests in healthcare, utilities, transportation, tax bonds, local debt, state debt, and education.

Putnam Municipal Opps Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Putnam Municipal Opps (PMO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Putnam Municipal Opps (NYSE: PMO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Putnam Municipal Opps's (PMO) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Putnam Municipal Opps (PMO) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Putnam Municipal Opps (PMO)?

A

The stock price for Putnam Municipal Opps (NYSE: PMO) is $12.46 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Putnam Municipal Opps (PMO) pay a dividend?

A

The next Putnam Municipal Opps (PMO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-22.

Q

When is Putnam Municipal Opps (NYSE:PMO) reporting earnings?

A

Q

Is Putnam Municipal Opps (PMO) going to split?

A

Q

What sector and industry does Putnam Municipal Opps (PMO) operate in?

A

Putnam Municipal Opps is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.