Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
Safe Bulkers Inc operates as a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides marine dry bulk transportation services. Its other business activities include transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. The company's operational fleet comprised of Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax and Capesize class vessels among others.

Safe Bulkers Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Safe Bulkers (SB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Safe Bulkers's (SB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Safe Bulkers (SB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on September 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.50 expecting SB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.39% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Safe Bulkers (SB)?

A

The stock price for Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) is $4.2101 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Safe Bulkers (SB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 28, 2015 to stockholders of record on August 14, 2015.

Q

When is Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) reporting earnings?

A

Safe Bulkers’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Safe Bulkers (SB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Safe Bulkers.

Q

What sector and industry does Safe Bulkers (SB) operate in?

A

Safe Bulkers is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NYSE.